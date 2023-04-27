America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Pope Allows Women To Vote At Upcoming Bishops’ Meeting

Pope Francis will allow women to participate in an upcoming assembly of bishops as voting members for the first time this year, in his latest move to increase the presence of women in leadership roles in the Catholic Church. What do you think?

“Thank God. The Papal Conclave was getting to be a real sausage fest.”

Patricia Ascher, Tip Calculator

Sun, Sand, and Zombies — Wish You Were Here!
“Sorry, but I still haven’t gotten over what they did to us in the Garden of Eden”

Rodney Keyes, Church Drummer

“Whoa! Maybe they’ll get a vote over their own bodies next.”

Christopher Rabenbauer, Animal Tagger