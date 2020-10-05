America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Pope Denies Audience With Pompeo Citing Election

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 40
Vol 56 Issue 40Opinion

A Vatican spokesperson has confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be granted an audience with Pope Francis during his trip to Rome, citing the Holy See’s long-standing custom of not meeting with political figures ahead of elections. What do you think?

“Good. I don’t want Pompeo influencing his vote.”

Sandra Flanegan • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“It’s a sign of the times we live in that now even the secretary of state is considered a political figure.”

Nick Spector • Hoagie Enthusiast

“Wow. How unpatriotic can this pope get?”

Douglas Glass • Theater Repurposer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Major Letdown: Todd Howard Was Just About To Announce The Next ‘Elder Scrolls’ When A Huge Rat Pulled Him Down Into Some Reeds And Now Everything Is Eerily Still

Experts Say Future Of Green Transportation May Be 16-Ton Possum That Passengers Cling To Like Babies

British Zoo Separates Parrots Caught Swearing At Visitors

Nation’s Bland, Ineffectual White Supremacists Waiting For Signal From Pence