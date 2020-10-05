Pope Denies Audience With Pompeo Citing Election

A Vatican spokesperson has confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be granted an audience with Pope Francis during his trip to Rome, citing the Holy See’s long-standing custom of not meeting with political figures ahead of elections. What do you think?

“Good. I don’t want Pompeo influencing his vote.” Sandra Flanegan • Systems Analyst

“It’s a sign of the times we live in that now even the secretary of state is considered a political figure.” Nick Spector • Hoagie Enthusiast