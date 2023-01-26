America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

Pope Francis Declares Nothing Wrong With Guy Giving Buddy Tug Job After Few Drinks

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Pope Francis Declares Nothing Wrong With Guy Giving Buddy Tug Job After Few Drinks

VATICAN CITY—In a progressive step forward for the Catholic Church, Pope Francis declared Thursday that there was nothing wrong with a guy giving his buddy a tug job after a few drinks. “We are all children of God, and sometimes those children start feeling lonely after happy hour and one thing leads to another,” said Francis, whose remarks about any sexual acts that might theoretically occur in a pickup truck outside Ruby Tuesday were hailed by LGBTQ groups as “confusing but encouraging.” “It’s not a crime if you’re both a bit tipsy and your friend unzips his pants. Male or female, God views all hands equally. What happens, happens, as long as you never speak about the moment ever again. It’s still a sin, of course. Just say a Hail Mary afterward and you’re good to go.” At press time, Francis added that Catholics could choose not to oblige a buddy, but they should understand that doing so would seriously leave their friend in the lurch.

Watch
  • Off
  • en
God: At Times It Felt Like The Pope Had One Foot Out The Door
March 1, 2013
Pope Reaches Out To Catholic Youth By Joining Twitter, Giving Up On Catholicism
December 12, 2012
Breaking News