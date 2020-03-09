Pope Francis Gives Blessings Via Video In Effort To Reduce Spread Of Coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases skyrocket to over 7,375 throughout Italy, Vatican officials confirmed that Pope Francis will video stream his next two public blessings to prevent large crowds from further spreading the disease. What do you think?

“Well, why don’t we just lock ourselves in a dark closet and talk to our priest through a screen while we’re at it?” Alan Sanders • Poison Control Marketing Coordinator

“It’s great to see the Catholic Church modernizing in this one specific way.” Eric Cooper • Cast Iron Restorer

