Pope Francis’ Instagram Likes Photo Of Bikini Model

The Vatican is launching an investigation after Pope Francis’s Instagram account, which is managed by a team of people, liked a photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto. What do you think?
“I’m glad the Church is finally getting specific about what images it’s okay to masturbate to.”
Lenny Soper • Unemployed
“I don’t see how the Church survives a moral scandal like this.”
Olivia Ulrich • Animal Talent Agent
“It’s not for us to understand the mystery of God’s type.”
E.J. Sinclair • Local Volunteer