Pope Francis’ Instagram Likes Photo Of Bikini Model

The Vatican is launching an investigation after Pope Francis’s Instagram account, which is managed by a team of people, liked a photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto. What do you think?

“I’m glad the Church is finally getting specific about what images it’s okay to masturbate to.”

Lenny Soper • Unemployed

“I don’t see how the Church survives a moral scandal like this.”

Olivia UlrichAnimal Talent Agent

“It’s not for us to understand the mystery of God’s type.”

E.J. Sinclair • Local Volunteer

