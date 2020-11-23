Pope Francis’ Instagram Likes Photo Of Bikini Model

The Vatican is launching an investigation after Pope Francis’s Instagram account, which is managed by a team of people, liked a photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto. What do you think?

“I’m glad the Church is finally getting specific about what images it’s okay to masturbate to.” Lenny Soper • Unemployed

“I don’t see how the Church survives a moral scandal like this.” Olivia Ulrich • Animal Talent Agent