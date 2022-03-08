

VATICAN CITY—Delivering an impassioned address from St. Peter’s Basilica to believers of all denominations across the globe, Pope Francis urged the world Tuesday to respect every person’s beliefs about pizza toppings. “I speak today to all peace-loving citizens of the world, imploring them to care for one another regardless of whether they prefer mushroom and red pepper, sausage and onion, or even meatball and ricotta,” said the supreme pontiff, often pausing for moments as he grew visibly emotional describing the necessity of universal love for even those who chose unorthodox toppings such as buffalo chicken or Philly cheesesteak. “We should not judge those who want pineapple on their pizza, lest we ourselves be judged. Indeed, the beauty of our flock lies in our diversity. I entrust each one of you, and all your pizza-eating brothers and sisters, to the Lord and to the Virgin Mary, and I bless you from my heart.” At press time, Pope Francis had asked those listening to pray for him after announcing that he now intended to sample a spicy meat lover’s pizza.