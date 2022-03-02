Pope Francis has amended the Vatican’s family leave policy, which already offers six months of fully paid maternity leave to new mothers, to include a three-day paid paternity leave to new fathers who work at the Vatican. What do you think?
“But no one had paid paternity leave in the Bible.”
Genevieve Solis, Knuckle Waxer
Advertisement
“Sure, most of fatherhood can be accomplished over a long weekend.”
Sean Hull, Manners Advocate
“Why did they tell their employees about sex in the first place?”
Luke Christopherson, Office Overseer