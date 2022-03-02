Pope Francis has amended the Vatican’s family leave policy, which already offers six months of fully paid maternity leave to new mothers, to include a three-day paid paternity leave to new fathers who work at the Vatican. What do you think?

“But no one had p aid paternity leave in the Bible.” Genevieve Solis, Knuckle Waxer

“Sure, most of fatherhood can be accomplished over a long weekend.” Sean Hull, Manners Advocate