Popular Instagram Dog’s DMs Filled With Unsolicited Dick Pics

LOS ANGELES—Inundated with explicit and obscene messages from strangers online, the direct message folder of local dog Coco, a female beagle with 1.3 million followers on Instagram, was reportedly filled with unsolicited dick pics Tuesday. “Heyyy, heard u like bones,” Instagram user JeffPaulz_2348 wrote to the dog after she appeared in a post wearing a little yellow raincoat, his message one of thousands that included, as an attachment, a close-up photograph of a human penis. “We could get a drink some time, I know you like drinking water out of bowls. I wanna find out what else that tongue can do. Got some peanut butter back at my place if you’re interested. You’re at least 3, right?” At press time, men who had received no reply to their DMs were speculating in the post’s comments section that Coco “must be some kind of lesbian or something” or they would have heard back from her by now.