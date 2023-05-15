The Onion asked professionally nude actors how they feel about the new Utah law that allows adult websites to be sued if they fail to verify their users are 18 or older, and this is what they said.
Gianna Dior
“I’d hate to see kids from Utah lag too far behind their peers in triple penetration.”
Tommy Pistol
“It should be up to parents to decide when their kids are ready to behold my cock.”
Kira Noir
“Eh. Kids don’t have the money to pay for premium content anyways.”
Maitland Ward
“I’m sure all the angry young conservatives about to have their access to porn cut off will find healthier outlets for their sexual frustrations.”
Small Hands
“It’s important to stop our children from being exposed to graphic sexual acts outside the traditional family environment.”
Little Caprice
“I’m glad lawmakers are taking action to stop the hundreds of senseless porn deaths that impact kids every year.”
Will Pounder
“If there’s one thing Gen Z won’t figure out, it’s how to get around an age-verification block on the internet.”
Blake Blossom
“At least they’ll still have unfettered access to caffeine, gambling, alcohol, and dancing. No institution can take those things away from them.”
Scarlit Scandal
“It’s kind of a compliment to know my tits are considered more dangerous than an AR-15.”
Kendra Lust
“I’m just relieved to know that Utah allows internet access.”
Adriana Chechik
“Utah’s national parks are beautiful, but they’re still no match for the majestic wonder of a juicy cumshot.”
Riley Reid
“Trust me, Mormons are absolutely into weirder stuff than whatever I’ve done.”
Anikka Albrite
“As an advocate for free speech I’m against this, but as a dom who loves denying men pleasure, I couldn’t be happier.”
Mick Blue
“It’s hard to precisely define censorship, but I know it when I see it.”
Joanna Angel
“Our data show that viewers in Utah cum too quickly anyway, which results in less viewing time and a loss to our advertisers.”
Casey Calvert
“This is really going to damage Utah’s reputation as a freewheeling, anything goes state.”
Alexis Texas
“Huh, I didn’t know they knew about sex in Utah.”
James Deen
“It sucks, but I can already retire just based on how much Utah dads watch at two in the morning.”