PornHub Announces Contest To Allow One User Under 18 To View Content

MONTREAL—Shocking the internet with their offer to allow one fortunate adolescent the once-in-a-lifetime chance to look at adult material online, pornographic website PornHub announced a contest Wednesday which would allow one winning under-18 entrant to view its content. “We are proud to offer one lucky minor the incredibly rare opportunity to view both still photography of naked people and videos of people having sex with each other—sights that no one under 18 has ever before encountered on the internet—for a 24-hour period,” said Vice President of Operations Corey Price, explaining that anyone up to age 17 could enter to win the grand prize, a PornHub password that would allow the underage winner to experience the sight of total nudity. “The best part is that you don’t need permission from a parent or legal guardian. As long as you’re a teen, tween, or younger and love porn, you’re eligible to participate.” The winner will reportedly be expected to sign a legally binding non-disclosure agreement ensuring they will not describe anything they see to anyone else who is under the age of 18.