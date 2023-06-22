Pornhub Releases Graphic Illustrating Depth Of Submersible Compared With 10-Inch Cock

MONTREAL—Posting the helpful explainer to their social media to educate the online public, Pornhub released a graphic Thursday illustrating the depth of the OceanGate submersible compared to a 10-inch cock. “The OceanGate submersible was designed to make it 152,790 inches deeper than this veiny, throbbing member,” said Pornhub PR representative Jennifer Collins, explaining that it would take over 15,000 large cocks stacked on top of each other to reach the Titanic wreckage. “Sure, this 10-inch cock is really big, but as we can see, it’s utterly dwarfed by the vast depth of the ocean. Unfortunately, all the cocks would likely implode before reaching the diving distance of the OceanGate sub. Even the most rock-hard of monster dongs would be unable to withstand the pressure of the ocean at that depth.” At press time, Pornhub released a second infographic comparing the depth of the submersible with a flaccid 6-inch cock.

