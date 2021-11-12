The Portuguese parliament has passed a law making it illegal for employers to contact employees after work hours, in a move to promote healthier work-life balance amid a surge of home workers during the coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?

“It’s not a work text if I’m just a buddy with some fun presentation revisions.” Al Dixon, Mystique Developer

“Good. The standard eight-hour workday is more than enough time to abuse employees.” Audrey Jackson, Gravity Critic