American Voices

Portuguese Town Flooded By 600,000 Gallons Of Red Wine After Tanks Burst

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Over 600,000 gallons of red wine rushed through the streets of São Lourenço do Bairro, Portugal, after two tanks at a nearby hilltop distillery broke open and sent the alcohol rushing through the town streets below. What do you think?

“It never occurred to me that alcohol could be dangerous.”

Joseph Boreen, Utensil Consultant

“How come nothing delicious ever buries my town?”

Tara Pelletier, Systems Analyst

“A wonderful day for people who like to lick wine off the street.”

John Hallack, Iguana Groomer

 