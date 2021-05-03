Possible Havana-Like Energy Attack Near White House

Federal agencies are investigating two possible incidents, including one near the White House last year, that appear similar to the mysterious directed-energy attacks being called “Havana syndrome” that caused debilitating symptoms for dozens of U.S. personnel in Cuba. What do you think?

“If it were a n actual weapon, the U.S. would have already known about it and used it.” Trent Iske • Insurance Claim Denier

“Could just be the weird energy bug that’s been going around.” Misty Ullrich • Bean Picker