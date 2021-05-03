Possible Havana-Like Energy Attack Near White House

Federal agencies are investigating two possible incidents, including one near the White House last year, that appear similar to the mysterious directed-energy attacks being called “Havana syndrome” that caused debilitating symptoms for dozens of U.S. personnel in Cuba. What do you think?
“If it were an actual weapon, the U.S. would have already known about it and used it.”
Trent Iske • Insurance Claim Denier
“Could just be the weird energy bug that’s been going around.”
Misty Ullrich • Bean Picker
“Not sure I want to live in a world where energy can be used for evil.”
Felix Radecki • Systems Analyst