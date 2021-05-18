Possible Lightning Strike Kills 18 Wild Elephants

Indian authorities have launched an inquiry after a herd of 18 Asiatic elephants were found dead in Assam, with a preliminary report stating that lightning strikes were a possible cause. What do you think?
“This is why you should never stand near an elephant during a thunderstorm.”
Brooke Merlan, Italics Straightener
“Same thing happened to a buddy of mine’s 18 elephants.”
Rex Perry, Unemployed
“Looks to me like we’ve got another elephant serial killer on the loose.”
Tom Lobin, Insoles Engineer