Indian authorities have launched an inquiry after a herd of 18 Asiatic elephants were found dead in Assam, with a preliminary report stating that lightning strikes were a possible cause. What do you think?

“This is why you should never stand near an elephant during a thunderstorm.” Brooke Merlan, Italics Straightener

“Same thing happened to a buddy of mine’s 18 elephants.” Rex Perry, Unemployed