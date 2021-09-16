LOS ANGELES—Treating viewers to a taste of the franchise’s upcoming plans, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The 10 Rings reportedly concluded with a post-credits scene that hinted fans could probably skip the rest of the Marvel movies. “Stick around after the credits because Marvel is teasing that they’re basically out of ideas at this point and you can move onto something else,” said film critic Ned Whitly, telling reporters that the short sequence hidden at the end of the film confirmed a long-held fan theory that the entire cinematic universe was running out of steam and had little else left to say. “Ever since Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel brain trust have been discreetly moving in this direction, and now, after watching this scene, it’s pretty clear that we can expect a rehashing of the same character tropes and themes that will serve as an unsatisfying echo of the previous films.” Whitly added that the scene dovetailed perfectly with a new Marvel teaser suggesting that Disney will just buy up more and more intellectual property until you have no choice but to keep watching.

