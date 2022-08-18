Following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on June 24, 2022, to overturn Roe v. Wade, which affirmed a right to abortion at the federal level, The Onion provides in-depth coverage of how female reproductive rights are mangled, mutilated, and butchered at the state level.
Alabama
To make abortions impossible to perform, no men, women, or children are allowed to live in the state.
Alaska
All Alaskans impregnated by polar bears will be forced to carry the human–polar bear hybrid to term.
Arizona
After six weeks of pregnancy, women must crawl through the desert toward a far-off abortion clinic only to realize it is a mirage.
Arkansas
Fully funded abortions available for anyone a Clinton family member impregnates.
California
Somehow a homeless person is punished for every legal abortion.
Colorado
All abortions come with complimentary IPA.
Connecticut
What kind of brute would speak of such unsavory matters in mixed company?
Delaware
Who the fuck knows, man? Those Delaware freaks are weird.
Florida
Abortions must personally be signed off on by Jesus Christ.
Georgia
Congratulations, you’re having a baby!
Hawaii
Abortion remains a legal method of making a sacrifice to the angry volcano god.
Idaho
Abortion not legal when fetus the size of a russet potato, but perfectly fine at any point before or after that.
Illinois
Everything’s legal in Illinois if you grease the right palm.
Indiana
Unable to determine given that law is written in biblical Aramaic.
Iowa
Abortion in Iowa remains legal after the Dobbs decision, providing the first significant reason anyone would ever want to live in Iowa.
Kansas
After huge turnout to support abortion access on the ballot, the medical procedure remains legal if you can find a clinic.
Kentucky
Any woman spotted not pushing a stroller will be brought in for questioning.
Louisiana
Residents encouraged to construct a uterine levee in order to keep sperm out.
Maine
One-thousand-dollar prize for beating the current record for largest fetus ever terminated, which now stands at 44 pounds 6 ounces.
Maryland
Those seeking an abortion must first undergo a sonogram to ensure that it wasn’t just a stone crab that got caught up there.
Massachusetts
Before getting an abortion, pregnant women are encouraged by law to travel to Faneuil Hall and get an authentic chowder bread bowl. Then walk the Freedom Trail and visit the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum for an insight into the eccentric mind behind one of Boston’s foremost art collections. Finally, don’t forget to stroll through the Commons and take in the beautiful gardens in bloom.
Michigan
Abortion providers must plot with an underground network of armed co-conspirators to kidnap the fetus from the uterus.
Minnesota
Legal to politely ask a fetus to vacate the uterus, a request it will happily oblige.
Mississippi
Abortion is strictly banned in Mississippi, and somehow, the state’s new abortion laws have brought back segregated schools.
Missouri
A woman who receives an abortion is required to pay for her own funeral.
Montana
There is no abortion here. There are no births. There are no children. There are only the Elders, slowly growing branches, budding leaves from their fingertips, as they return to the earth from whence they came.
Nebraska
Abortion is legal until the 22nd week, which feels like fucking forever in Nebraska.
Nevada
Doctors who perform the procedure are legally entitled to any quarters that also fall out.
New Hampshire
It’s legal for the next 10 minutes, hurry!
New Jersey
Legislators have kept abortion legal due to the fact that it doesn’t matter whether people from New Jersey live or die.
New Mexico
Legal via alien probe.
New York
Legal in order to make room in uterus for paying tenant.
North Carolina
Doctors must shake their heads and tut-tut while performing abortions.
North Dakota
Abortion is heavily restricted as a last-ditch effort to get residents to leave the state.
Ohio
Abortion is illegal after a doctor can pretend to hear a heartbeat.
Oklahoma
Abortions are legal, but the doctors are so obviously bad at their jobs that no one in their right mind would let one anywhere near their womb.
Oregon
Legal and mandatory to cull the state’s out-of-control population of white people.
Pennsylvania
Fetus-hunting season only open October through December.
Rhode Island
A woman has 48 hours after abortion to inform lover it’s been taken care of.
South Carolina
The fetus of any woman seeking an abortion after six weeks will be charged as an accomplice.
South Dakota
Abortion legal as long as the mother dies, too.
Tennessee
Abortion illegal, but law acknowledges that bachelorette parties get out-of-hand sometimes.
Texas
Due to trigger laws, the only way to obtain an abortion in Texas is to go a full minute on a mechanical bull.
Utah
N/A, bunch of virgins.
Vermont
No laws on abortion codified given that neither Ben nor Jerry can get pregnant.
Virginia
Abortion access is decided solely by the will of the swamp.
Washington
Amazon warehouse workers are allowed to miscarry on their lunch break.
West Virginia
Banned by state officials aching to have control over something, anything, on this fleeting mortal plane.
Wisconsin
Take two shots of whiskey and let the cattle doctor do his thing.
Wyoming
State’s only abortion clinic buried 30 miles under the earth.