Potential Gamer Fuel? Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-In-1 Shampoo Has Caffeine In It And Actually Tastes Pretty Good

Gamers, if you’re like us, you’re always looking for tasty refreshments to help you power through those late- night, epic gaming sessions. And, it just so happens that yesterday we came across something with the potential to be our new go-to for gamer fuel. It’s affordable, has a nice bit of caffeine in it, and also tastes pretty good. What is it, you may ask?

It’s Dove’s Men + Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-I n-1 Shampoo And Conditioner, and we can’t get enough of it!

You see, readers, last night were up late playing some Call Of Duty: Warzone when we drank through our last Mountain Dew Baja Punch. The situation was tense: Either we could pack it in for the night or we could find a new fix to push onward toward gaming glory. We searched frantically through the bathroom, and that’s when we stumbled upon the neon green label of our roommate’s shampoo bottle. Incredibly, the ingredients list revealed that in addition to multiple invigorating cleansers, Dove’s patented formulation also contains caffeine.



We took a swig, and, well, it honestly tasted pretty good.

Immediately, we could definitely feel a nice little energy buzz pumping through our veins, enough to sustain us for a few more matches. The shampoo is infused with menthol as well, so, in addition to getting your blood rushing, it’s pretty refreshing. Needless to say, we kept sipping on that baby all night.

You better watch out, Monster! It looks like you’ve got some competition.

Now, look, gamers, we know what you’re gonna say, and yes, we understand that technically it’s a hair- care product. But gamer fuel is gamer fuel! Whether you’re spending all night grinding for loot in WoW or trying to finish Persona 5 with 100% completion, you need something that’s gonna do the job, and Dove’s Fortifying 2-I n-1 comes through on all fronts

Sure, we started to feel a bit nauseous after our seventh or eighth sip, and by the time we finished off the bottle, we had to be taken to the hospital and get our stomachs pumped (not to mention the fact that our roommate was pissed we drank all his shampoo). But all that’s besides the point, I mean, this magic sauce helped us score two dubs in a row as well as a record 19 killstreak!

It’s safe to say that we’ll be keeping a bottle of this stuff near our battle station at all times. Dove thankfully also offers an array of complimentary styling products, so hopefully that means we can find some yummy snacks to go along with it! Then we’ll truly be unstoppable! Game on, readers!

