A powerful arctic winter storm making its way through the nation this week will evolve into a rapidly intensifying ‘bomb cyclone,’ with officials warning travelers of flight cancellations and dangerous traffic conditions in the days leading up to Christmas. What do you think?
“If I can’t travel, I guess I’ll just get into passive-aggressive fights with some friends.”
Lori Stack • Advertisement Critic
“It’s gonna take a lot more than life-threatening travel conditions to stop me from spending time with people I hate.”
Lewis Bahadian • Focus Blurrer
“Fine, I’ll wear a jacket.”
Bryce Utahna • Digital Chaperone