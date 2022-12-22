We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A powerful arctic winter storm making its way through the nation this week will evolve into a rapidly intensifying ‘bomb cyclone,’ with officials warning travelers of flight cancellations and dangerous traffic conditions in the days leading up to Christmas. What do you think?

“If I can’t travel, I guess I’l l just get into passive-aggressive fights with some friends.” Lori Stack • Advertisement Critic

“It’s gonna take a lot more than life-threatening travel conditions to stop me from spending time with people I hate.” Lewis Bahadian • Focus Blurrer