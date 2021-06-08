Powerful Rush Of Shame Consumes Man As Server Flips Over Menu To Reveal Drink List

BEMIDJI, MN—Realizing too late his request to see a selection of the restaurant’s alcoholic beverages had been both hasty and unnecessary, a powerful rush of shame reportedly consumed local man Derrick Barena Tuesday when his server at Slim’s Bar & Grill flipped over his menu to reveal a drink list. Onlookers seated nearby confirmed the completely humiliated 34-year-old blushed when he discovered that a document making note of the available beers, wines, and spirits had been there all along, if he had only taken the time to look. As the waitress ran her pen along the drinks section of the laminated page the man had not bothered to fully peruse, sweat was seen accumulating on his brow, and he was said to have been overcome by an all-enveloping sense of embarrassment. According to sources, Barena struggled to regain his composure, allowing everyone else in his party to order before he meekly spoke the words “I’ll have a Heineken.” When the waitress later returned to get the table’s food orders, Barena reportedly still felt far too stupid about his previous mistake to ask if there were any specials that night.

