DAYTON, OH—Frustrated with how overly familiar strangers could be, local pregnant woman Laura Murray said Wednesday that she wished people would ask before touching her breasts. “I know it’s exciting to see a pregnant woman walk into a room with big bulging tits, but I wish people would at least ask before manhandling them,” Murray told reporters, explaining that strangers often had zero regard for her personal space when they approached her, grabbed her breasts with both hands, and said, “Looks like you’re about to pop!” “Of course, I’d say yes if they asked. I honestly kind of enjoy the attention. But that doesn’t mean you can just come up and pat my swollen milkers.” At press time, Murray was seen rolling her eyes after a random man at a coffee shop pressed his ear against her chest without asking in an attempt to hear the breast milk sloshing.

