Archaeologists have discovered a ring of 20 pits each measuring 33 feet wide and 16 feet deep just a few miles from Stonehenge, which they say predate the famous English monument by at least 1,500 years. What do you think?

“Arch aeologists really need to let go of this obsession with the past.” Rory Nadal, Cursive Instructor

Advertisement

“Too late. My desktop background is firmly in place.” Drew Salgado, Supplies Rationer