President Biden To End Covid-19 Emergencies May 11

President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing Covid-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normality nearly three years after they were first declared. What do you think?

“America is re ady to move onto its next preventable national emergency.” Simone Wittich, Celebrity Handler

“I thought only Congress could end Covid.” Dan Meiselas, Gravel Piler