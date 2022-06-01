ALMEDA, PA—Taking a moment of silence to honor the teachers and students who will soon lose their lives, President Joe Biden reportedly visited the Almeda Middle School Wednesday ahead of its deadly mass shooting. “Two weeks from today is going to be a really difficult day,” said Biden, shaking hands with a sixth-grade history teacher who he praised for her upcoming sacrifice to save several students’ lives. “Walking through this hallway that will be riddled with bullet holes very soon, my heart goes out to all the families whose children won’t come home that day. We won’t understand why the young man will have done what he’s going to do, but we’ll take courage in the knowledge that we’ll have to act to stop something like what’s going to happen in this very school from happening in other schools. We as a country mourn for those innocent people who will be lost, and we wish there were some way to keep this horrific event from happening.” At press time, Biden was telling the school’s principal to save a candle for him to light at the upcoming vigil.