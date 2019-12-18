President Impeached

In a historic rebuke to the White House’s misconduct, the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, invoking the power for only the third time in American history. What do you think?

“Jesus, how do I look my child in the face and tell her I haven’t really been following the news?” Darrell Bruce • Audiologist

“It has to be pretty flattering to know Congress went to all that trouble just for you.” Harvey Bradley • Fish Pricer

Advertisement