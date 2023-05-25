South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Monday, becoming the sixth member of his party to officially enter the race. Here’s what you need to know about Tim Scott:



Background: Abandoned by his deadbeat God

Ethnicity: One-of-the-good-ones-American

Religion: Church of Satan

Tone Of Campaign: Sunny, optimistic totalitarianism

Biggest Strength: Ron DeSantis wasn’t polling well

Number Of Fellow Senators Who Would Like To Own Him If That Were Still Legal: 63

Genuinely Believes He Can Become President: Apparently

Voter Base: Lindsey Graham

Campaign Mission: Mid-tier slot in Trump Cabinet

Central Belief: America is not racist, and he will lose simply by virtue of being a bad candidate