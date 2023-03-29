Pretentious Baby Who Just Learned Word ‘Daddy’ Won’t Stop Inserting It Into Conversation

LOUISBURG, KS—Acting like he was better than everyone now that he had a new fancy term to use, pretentious baby Cooper Landrey, who just learned the word “daddy,” reportedly wouldn’t stop inserting it into conversation Wednesday. “Ever since he was able to sound it out, it’s been nonstop ‘Daddy this’ and ‘Daddy that’—he’s such a fucking show-off,” said Landrey’s uncle, Stewart Akers, adding that the 14-month-old was constantly interrupting everyone to use the word even when it had nothing to do with what they were talking about. “It’s like, we get it: You’re building a vocabulary. Now stop flaunting your superiority, Mr. Fancy Man. God, it’s just like the time he wanted to make sure everyone knew he understood the concept of object permanence. He’s such a fucking snob.” Landrey added that he felt a little better about the whole thing when he said the word “car” and the baby just sat there with a dumb look on his face.

