“I feel like I can’t turn anywhere in Target without seeing a rainbow flag or a pride mug, and then I get vertigo and spin and spin as all the racks of gay pride flags and rainbows grow larger and larger around me, until finally I’m wandering for months inside of the pride section, screaming, screaming for someone to please save me—to rescue me from the billions of gay pride aisles stretching as far as the eye can see.”