Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi photographers in New York after an event, drawing some parallels with the high-speed Paris car chase that killed his mother Princess Diana in 1997. What do you think?

“At least we’ll finally see a photo of the elusive Harry And Meghan.” Dion Hudson, Plastic Bag Lobbyist

“You’d think after Princess Diana’s tragic death, they’d know to just give the paparazzi what they want.” Carl Kasperson, Style Coach

