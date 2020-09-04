Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal Plans

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 35

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce a range of programming highlighting issues they care about. The Onion offers a first look into the royal couple’s Netflix deal plans.



Advertisement

Slightly more British version of whatever Obamas currently working on.



Children’s program that introduces young viewers to celebrity worship.



Another fucking show about Churchill.



Found footage horror about group of tourists lost in labyrinth that imprisons Prince Andrew.



Advertisement

New adaptations of British classics like Cumberland’s Alley and The Scoffing Gentleman.



Advertisement

Fun travel show featuring former British colonies still picking up the pieces.



Interview series where Harry and Meghan chat with people much more deserving of a Netflix deal.



Advertisement

Addition of British subtitles.



Unlimited access to first seven seasons of Suits.



Whatever the fuck they want in exchange for Netflix getting one thing about Princess Diana.

