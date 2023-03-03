Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Asked To Vacate U.K. Home

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Buckingham Palace has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a 17th-century manor on the grounds of Windsor Castle that the couple intended to keep as their U.K. base when they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. What do you think?

“I’m sure it’s not pers onal.” Allie Moreno, Treadmill Supervisor

“Just when I thought they couldn’t get any more relatable.” Anan d Laghari, Pyrotechnics Enthusiast