Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Asked To Vacate U.K. Home

Buckingham Palace has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a 17th-century manor on the grounds of Windsor Castle that the couple intended to keep as their U.K. base when they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. What do you think?
“I’m sure it’s not personal.”
Allie Moreno, Treadmill Supervisor
“Just when I thought they couldn’t get any more relatable.”
Anand Laghari, Pyrotechnics Enthusiast
“Damn, I was hoping me and my various housekeepers, valets, cooks, and chauffeur could crash with them for a while.”
Darryl Federspiel, Unemployed