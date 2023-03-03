America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Asked To Vacate U.K. Home

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Buckingham Palace has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a 17th-century manor on the grounds of Windsor Castle that the couple intended to keep as their U.K. base when they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. What do you think?

“I’m sure it’s not personal.”

Allie Moreno, Treadmill Supervisor

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Woman Testifies Before Congress About What It’s Like To Say Goodbye Then Keep Walking The Same Way
Yesterday
Inspiring Women Throughout History And 5 From The Future
Wednesday 12:43PM

“Just when I thought they couldn’t get any more relatable.”

Anand Laghari, Pyrotechnics Enthusiast

“Damn, I was hoping me and my various housekeepers, valets, cooks, and chauffeur could crash with them for a while.”

Darryl Federspiel, Unemployed

OpinionAmerican Voices