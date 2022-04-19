Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. What do you think?

“Best to get on her good side now in case she has some money stashed away.” Gene Brassler, Regurgitation Instructor

“So sad how she had her memories of them completely wiped when they exited the family.” Rudy Cormier, Grape Stomper