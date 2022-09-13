Princeton University announced that starting next year it will offer full rides to undergraduates from families earning less than $100,000 a year, with the move expected to include 150,000 students. What do you think?

“And how are students with inc redibly wealthy parents expected to pay for college?” Sunil Angirekula, Private Investigator

“Now my only barrier is my lifetime of scholastic underachievement.” Jess Graczek, Envelope Sealer