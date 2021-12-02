NEW YORK—Officials from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center issued a statement Thursday acknowledging a security lapse that led to Ghislaine Maxwell spending the night in the prison’s noose room. “As a high-risk prisoner, Ghislaine Maxwell should never have been allowed in the noose room for more than two hours unaccompanied at a time,” said warden Heriberto Tellez, who explained that the mistake that sent the defendant to the cell full of dozens of nooses dangling from the ceiling was the result of a clerical error. “We apologize for the oversight and promise it won’t happen again. And beyond that, the fact that water started rushing into the noose room and filled the space to the ceiling is very regrettable.” At press time, officials confirmed that they had rectified their mistake by transferring Maxwell to the fire room.