ANGOLA, LA—Noticing plenty of extra space in the 6 -by-8 -foot room, McKinsey consultant Derek Lowell from told Louisiana State Penitentiary officials Friday that the prison cells could fit another three guys, easy. “It’s such a waste to just have five inmates in that size of an area for most of the day,” said Lowell, adding that the ceilings were pretty tall, so it would be no problem to stack several more beds to squeeze in a few more prisoners. “Replace those cots with smaller ones, assign three or four inmates to a bunk, and we’re talking eight or nine guys to a cell, at least. Could even fit more by taking out those bulky toilets and sinks.” At press time, prison guards were helping Lowell pack in as many inmates as he could into a cell in order to give his clients a better visual for what was possible.