Prisoner Given 10 Extra Years For Good Behavior To Serve As Role Model For Fellow Inmates

HUTCHINSON, KS—In what a judge overseeing the case said he hoped would be a precedent, Hutchinson Correctional Facility prisoner Brett Dailey was given an extra 10 years in prison for good behavior Tuesday so he could serve as a role model for his fellow inmates. “Mr. Dailey has been an exemplary inmate from the first day he arrived here, and we just can’t let someone like that go,” Judge Erick Hastings wrote in the ruling, adding that society could ill afford to have someone as thoughtful and good at problem-solving as Dailey walking the streets when he had so much he could still teach to other incarcerated men. “We’ve seen phenomenal progress from Mr. Dailey during his long stint at the facility library, and he is unfailingly positive in his interactions with other inmates, often serving as a peacemaker in solving long-standing conflicts. Due to his good behavior, Mr. Dailey will be paired with our most hardened and angry inmates over the next several years in hopes that he’ll rub off on them. The state simply cannot grant parole to an inmate of his caliber. Who knows what kind of violent hell this place might descend into without him. We will review Mr. Dailey’s sentencing terms again in 2033, although if he’s still behaving this well, it’s highly unlikely we’d let him go.” Those who know the prisoner say they aren’t surprised at his good behavior, nothing that several months ago he had been completely exonerated of the crime he’d been imprisoned for.

