“I get people tennis balls as stocking stuffers. When people say I just grabbed them from Wimbledon or something, I’m right there with the receipt from Walmart.”
Serena Williams
Giannis Antetokounmpo
“Making snow angels, building snowmen, throwing snowballs. These are all things I learned about this week, and they are changing my life.”
Nikola Jokić
“Wrestling bear.”
Gardner Minshew
“I go to Jalen Hurts’ house and back up his holiday party.”
Trevor Ariza
“Because I get traded so much, I get a brand-new family every single year, and at this point I cannot tell you who my biological parents are.”
Zion Williamson
“As a kid, my favorite part of Christmas was running down the stairs in the morning to see what presents all the college boosters had left me.”
Tom Brady
“If I said helping those less fortunate than myself, would you believe it?”
Bryce Harper
“Just the usual Mormon shit.”
Michael Jordan
“Every year I play my kids one-on-one for the right to their Christmas presents. I still haven’t lost once.”
Tyreek Hill
“Giving back to my community by being out of town for a couple of weeks.”
Denny Hamlin
“I have my entire pit crew dress up like Santa’s elves so that whenever I pull into pit row I get excited because I think I’m going to get fun presents, but in reality all I get is a new tire.”
Saquon Barkley
“Waking up early Christmas morning for an hour of weights and an hour of cardio. Yogurt and fresh fruit for breakfast, then film study and agility drills. Two hard-boiled eggs and a smoothie for lunch, and back to the weight room.”
Brett Favre
“Every year I take a job as a mall Santa, ditch, and use the costume to steal from Salvation Army kettles.”