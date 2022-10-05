The Daily Beast reported that Herschel Walker, the pro-life Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, paid for an abortion in 2009, allegedly reimbursing the woman he got pregnant for the procedure and sending her a get-well card. What do you think?

“This is just the liberals’ attempt to distract us from all the other shitty things he’s done since.” Rebekah Zeitler, Bandmill Operator

“The man played football for 12 seasons, so it’s very possible he just forgot.” Andrew Marques, Orderly