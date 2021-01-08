Pro-Trump Rioter Trying To Figure Out What To Do With Looted Devin Nunes

READING, PA—Struggling to find a spot in his home in which the memento didn’t look mismatched or out of place, local pro-Trump riot participant Peter Bruckner, 43, told reporters Friday he was still trying to figure out what to do with his looted Devin Nunes. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great piece of memorabilia, but it doesn’t really blend in with the décor,” said Bruckner, explaining that his initial excitement from the siege at the Capitol had quickly faded as he realized the stolen legislator was mostly just taking up space in his den. “To be honest, I have enough clutter in my place as it is. Plus, my wife thinks it’s an eyesore. I guess I could leave it in the nook downstairs, but I’ll probably just throw it up on eBay and see how much people are willing to pay.” At press time, Bruckner had left Devin Nunes on his curb with a “Free” sign for anyone interested.