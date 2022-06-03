Don’t kill us, Disney adults. Some of this shit was pretty fucking bad. Here are the most problematic Disney attractions that had to be redesigned.
The Hall Of Presidents
Security had to be increased after it was discovered Jimmy Carter had stepped in to replace the animatronic version of himself.
Ursula’s BDSM Sea Lair
Disney was forced to lower the voltage of the eels after multiple complaints of nipple injuries.
Walt Disney’s Unfiltered Thoughts On Judaism
It retrospect, it was kind of weird that anyone ever thought this would make for a good park attraction.
Blackface Painting Station
Park owners thought it was best to convert this homage to early Disney cartoons featuring blackface characters into a regular face painting station.
Dumbo’s Poaching Extravaganza
Live-action musical in which costumed characters peddled the elephant’s remarkable oversized ears on the black market.
Jungle Cruise
In 2021, racist depictions of native Africans were deemed inappropriate for California’s Disneyland and were promptly relocated to Florida’s Disney World.
Old Man Punches You In The Face
In retrospect, it’s pretty weird this Disney attraction ever took off.
Splash Mountain
Although popular when it first opened, in hindsight this ride is offensively not Star Wars–related.
The Greek Line On Space Mountain
No one exactly knows why persons of Greek descent were directed to a separate line for the exact same ride, and the line was quietly shut down in 2019.
Twilight Zone Factory Fire Of Terror
In this tribute to early 20th-century industrial America, visitors burned to death after finding most doors and stairwells locked as they tried to escape.
Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade
Trying to survive a simulated Old West shootout became less and less fun over the years as it reminded kids too much of being at school.
The Non-European Half Of Epcot
Yeah, probably best you just stick to the exotic experiences of the United Kingdom and Canada.
It’s A Small World
This ride has been retooled for causing suicidal ideations in almost everyone who rides it for longer than 30 seconds.
Florida
Originally envisioned as a welcoming landing for visitors to Disney World, it has fallen into disrepair after years of neglect.
Free Parking Shuttle
No one knows how some guy managed to run this operation for decades, but it sure wasn’t good for profits.
Ellen’s Energy Adventure
This Exxon-sponsored experience was largely beloved, except for when Ellen DeGeneres verbally and physically abused parkgoers until they agreed to support fracking.
Rock ’N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
Aerosmith was replaced with the Beatles after it was discovered that Steven Tyler wrote the song “Love In An Elevator” with sex in mind.
Carousel Of Progress
This iconic ride was redesigned when it became apparent that the human race is unable to progress.