CINCINNATI—In a new corporate partnership with the NCAA, Procter & Gamble unveiled a football halftime contest this week that awarded full tuition to any student who could eat an entire line of the company’s products. “Contestants will start with paper products and work their way through hair care, skin care, feminine hygiene, and detergents for a chance to win $100,000” said CEO David S. Taylor, who explained that eligible students interested in participating could enter for a chance to compete by submitting a video of themselves chowing down on their favorite Procter & Gamble product. “Don’t forget, you’ll have to eat everything before you, including packaging. We expect the Gillette portion to pose a challenge to most of the contestants, but of course, that’s why the prize is so high. We recommend ending on Pepto- Bismol.” At press time, the company had announced a second halftime contest that would award one lucky student the cost of their emergency room bills.

