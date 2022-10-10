EUTAW, AL—Drawing from a curriculum that states all cultures have their own Übermensches, a progressive Alabama school district teaches students that every race is the master race in its own way, sources confirmed Monday. “When you think about it, every race, no matter where it comes from, is genetically superiority to all others in its own unique way,” said teacher Tessa Hughes, explaining that every ethnic group had the ability to enslave the rest of the world if its members truly believed in themselves. “There isn’t just one way to think about a master race. Every ethnicity brings its own supremacy to the table. No race is more capable of genocide than any other, and that’s what makes us all special.” According to reports, the curriculum of the progressive Alabama school district continues to emphasize that women are inferior to men.

