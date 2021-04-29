Promoter Confirms Boxing Match Between Floyd Mayweather And YouTuber Olivia Jade

LAS VEGAS—Capitalizing on the buzz surrounding high-profile exhibition fights, a promoter confirmed Thursday a boxing match between five-time world champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber and Instagram influencer Olivia Jade. “In partnership with Fanmio, Showtime, and Sephora, Mayweather is proud to add a second fight to this exhibition series, this time pitting our man, the 2010s fighter of the decade, against a hungry newcomer with more than one million followers on YouTube, Olivia Jade,” said Mayweather Promotions spokesman Randall Martin, adding that while the 21-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin may lack professional boxing experience, she was more than able to hold her own when challenged to apply a precise liquid cat-eye. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about this matchup between two undefeated fighters, which we hope will bring a lot of new fans to the sport of boxing, as well as boxing fans looking to incorporate highlighter into their beauty routines. I know Floyd in particular is fired up about fighting another social media star who thinks they can step to the champ, and it’s well-documented that he has the necessary training to take on an opponent of her size and stature. We expect this to be one of the most bloody and violent match- ups that we’ve ever seen after Jade posted that she wouldn’t stop until ‘Pretty Boy’ was on the mat.” At press time, it had leaked that Jade was perfecting her contouring and right hook under Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni .