Promoter Offers $18 Tickets To Vaccinated Concertgoers, Charges Unvaccinated $1,000

A Florida promoter is offering vaccinated concertgoers $18 tickets to an upcoming punk show while charging unvaccinated people $1,000 per ticket, saying that it’s for safety and to encourage people to get vaccinated. What do you think?
“If there’s one thing anti-vaxxers can’t resist, it’s live music at a steep discount.”
Kevin Meeks • Loophole Designer
“How much does it cost if you lie about being vaccinated?”
Samuel Garcia • Unemployed
“I’d tell everyone at the concert I’m not vaccinated just to look rich.”
Hannah Arenado • Sawdust Salesperson