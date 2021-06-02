Promoter Offers $18 Tickets To Vaccinated Concertgoers, Charges Unvaccinated $1,000

A Florida promoter is offering vaccinated concertgoers $18 tickets to an upcoming punk show while charging unvaccinated people $1,000 per ticket, saying that it’s for safety and to encourage people to get vaccinated. What do you think?

“If there’s one thing anti-v axxers can’t resist, it’s live music at a steep discount.” Kevin Meeks • Loophole Designer

“How much does it cost if you lie about being vaccinated?” Samuel Garcia • Unemployed