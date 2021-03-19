Proposal For Sexual Consent App Sparks Backlash

An Australian police official’s suggestion of a phone app that records proof of sexual consent to address the country’s rise in sexual assault has been slammed by women’s rights advocates as naïve, problematic, and inadequate. What do you think?

“As long as the phone is r ecording anyway, why not?” Gemma Rodberg • Financial Guru

“I guess that means flip phones would be a way to promote abstinence.” Stevie Bergmeier • MC Understudy