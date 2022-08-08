As more people use credit cards or apps instead of cash for payment, some businesses have gone cashless, and the move toward a cashless society has drawn support as well as criticism. The Onion weighs the pros and cons of transitioning to a cashless society.



PRO

Opens door to new and exciting hidden fees

Fun to tap things against other things

Offers hackers many more opportunities to access poorly secured financial data

No longer need to keep track of who George Washington and Abe Lincoln were

Innovative new way to punish poor people

CON

Adds paper trail to ongoing affairs

Waiting in line at ATM now purely recreational

Pennies taste good

Stupid chip reader thingy not fucking working

Still broke