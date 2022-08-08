As more people use credit cards or apps instead of cash for payment, some businesses have gone cashless, and the move toward a cashless society has drawn support as well as criticism. The Onion weighs the pros and cons of transitioning to a cashless society.
PRO
- Opens door to new and exciting hidden fees
- Fun to tap things against other things
- Offers hackers many more opportunities to access poorly secured financial data
- No longer need to keep track of who George Washington and Abe Lincoln were
- Innovative new way to punish poor people
CON
- Adds paper trail to ongoing affairs
- Waiting in line at ATM now purely recreational
- Pennies taste good
- Stupid chip reader thingy not fucking working
- Still broke
