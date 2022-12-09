We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The rise of AI-generated art, writing, and other content using platforms like Lensa, DALL-E, and ChatGPT has led to debates about ethics, fair use, and potential unintended consequences. The Onion evaluates the pros and cons of content generated by artificially intelligent apps.

PRO

Discourages pursuit of creative careers.

Enables humans to quickly and freely express depravity.

Digital painting the only flattering image of you to ever exist.

Eliminates annoying invoices.

Vast majority of people have never had single original thought anyway.

CON

Can’t leverage power dynamic to sleep with AI.

Pretending to be worried about data privacy.

Could end humanity’s streak of 15 years without producing single bad piece of content.

AI could never create a truly meaningful listicle.

Hollywood perfectly capable of making formulaic bullshit on its own.