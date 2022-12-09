The rise of AI-generated art, writing, and other content using platforms like Lensa, DALL-E, and ChatGPT has led to debates about ethics, fair use, and potential unintended consequences. The Onion evaluates the pros and cons of content generated by artificially intelligent apps.
PRO
- Discourages pursuit of creative careers.
- Enables humans to quickly and freely express depravity.
- Digital painting the only flattering image of you to ever exist.
- Eliminates annoying invoices.
- Vast majority of people have never had single original thought anyway.
CON
- Can’t leverage power dynamic to sleep with AI.
- Pretending to be worried about data privacy.
- Could end humanity’s streak of 15 years without producing single bad piece of content.
- AI could never create a truly meaningful listicle.
- Hollywood perfectly capable of making formulaic bullshit on its own.
Advertisement