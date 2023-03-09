We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bans on books in schools are on the rise, with states like Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania targeting material some parents and educators believe is inappropriate for students, while critics of these policies point to consequences of such measures. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of banning books.



PRO

Parents should have the right to decide whether their child is smart or not.

Prevents exposing children to sexual or violent topics outside of church.

Lets parents control how they discuss challenging topics like whether gay people exist.

Some books may contain shockingly humanizing depictions of Black people.

If your child never learns about puberty, they can stay your baby forever.

CON

Students forced to find other objects to fling at school shooter.

Table leg now uneven.

Harder to blame J.D. Salinger if your kid turns out to be a mass murderer.

Lost great place to hide knife.

Slippery slope to banning good things, like movies.