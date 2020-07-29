America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Pros And Cons Of Banning TikTok

TikTok, a wildly popular video-sharing app, has come under fire from President Trump and tech security critics both for being owned by a large Chinese company and for the spread of conspiracy theories on the platform, leading to calls for it to be banned in the U.S. The Onion breaks down the pros and cons of banning TikTok.

PRO

Perpetuate illusion of keeping Americans’ personal data safe

Prevents China from pilfering national choreography secrets

Easier than trying to figure out how it works

Last post only got nine views

Fun little way to stoke tensions between countries locked in complex trade war

CON

Just started to get hang of leaking personal data

It’ll take months for another algorithm to figure me out

Teens will just find another way to hand over personal information to foreign companies

No fucking way we’re going back to Instagram stories

The only TikTok we’ll have left to entertain us is the long, drawn-out passage of time

