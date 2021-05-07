Pros And Cons Of Banning Trump From Social Media Platforms

Facebook recently upheld a ban on former President Donald Trump from its platform, adding to his previous post-presidency ban from Twitter, prompting debate between proponents and critics of the decision. The Onion evaluates the pros and cons of banning Trump from popular social media platforms.



PRO



Sets strong precedent for all future American autocrats.

Prevents spoilers about what he’ll discuss on Hannity.

Leaving social media is great for never shutting the fuck up about how it improves your mental health.

He never followed back anyway.

CON

