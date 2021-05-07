Pros And Cons Of Banning Trump From Social Media Platforms

Facebook recently upheld a ban on former President Donald Trump from its platform, adding to his previous post-presidency ban from Twitter, prompting debate between proponents and critics of the decision. The Onion evaluates the pros and cons of banning Trump from popular social media platforms.
PRO
- Sets strong precedent for all future American autocrats.
- Prevents spoilers about what he’ll discuss on Hannity.
- Leaving social media is great for never shutting the fuck up about how it improves your mental health.
- He never followed back anyway.
CON
- Anderson Cooper self-righteous enough as it is.
- Have to scroll a little longer to find disinformation.
- Harder to tell whether or not he likes Biden’s new tax plan.
- No way you’re going to remember his birthday now.